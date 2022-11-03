Elon Musk is sharing memes on Twitter since coming under criticism after he announced his plans that Twitter will charge $8 per month for a Blue Tick. With the help of hilarious memes, he is trying to defend his decision. The Tesla CEO also shared a meme where people are happy to buy coffee at Starbucks for $8 but are whining when it comes to paying the same amount for a verification tick on Twitter. He also implied in the post that the coffee gets over in just 30 minutes, but the Blue Tick will remain for 30 days. Twitter Edit Button Update: Elon Musk May Soon Let All Users Edit Tweets For Free

Elon Musk Shares Meme on Twitter:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)