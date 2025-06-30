Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 30 (ANI/WAM): The Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate condolence messages to Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the passing of Sheikh Fahad Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

The messages were sent by the Rulers, Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar cables to the Emir of Kuwait. (ANI/WAM)

