Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 15 (ANI/WAM): The UAE celebrates Emirati Children's Day on March 15 each year, reaffirming its dedication to building a bright future for the next generation. This occasion highlights the country's ongoing efforts to provide children a healthy and safe environment, ensuring their physical and psychological well-being.

This year's celebration holds special significance as it coincides with 2025 being designated as "Year of Community" in the UAE. The focus will be on empowering children and encouraging their active participation in shaping their communities.

A series of initiatives and volunteer programmes will be launched to instil a sense of responsibility, empathy, and unity among young citizens.

The UAE continues to strengthen its child protection measures and uphold children's rights across all aspects of life. The country has successfully established a comprehensive system of laws and policies dedicated to child protection, awareness, and welfare, ensuring accountability in cases of neglect or misconduct.

In December 2024, the UAE introduced the Ministry of Family, which is responsible for formulating and implementing policies related to children's protection, well-being, and rights. The ministry works in coordination with relevant entities to ensure children's social, psychological, educational, and healthcare needs are met, particularly during early childhood, to support their healthy development.

The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood spearheads awareness programmes on children's rights, while the Ministry of Community Empowerment plays a vital role in supporting and enabling children throughout various stages of their lives.

The UAE has also implemented the National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood 2017-2021 as a key reference for policymakers in the field of child welfare. The strategy focuses on providing comprehensive care for children and mothers within a sustainable environment, ensuring access to high-quality education that nurtures children's personalities and cognitive abilities. It also promotes active participation of children and youth in decision-making, ensuring policies and programmes are data-driven to protect their rights effectively.

A notable milestone in the UAE's commitment to child empowerment was the establishment of the Emirati Children's Parliament on March 15, 2020. This initiative aims to foster political awareness among young citizens, encouraging their active involvement in national development and societal progress. (ANI/WAM)

