Mumbai, March 15: Kae Asakura, widely recognized as Rae Lil Black, made a name for herself in the adult entertainment industry and built a strong social media presence on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. However, in a surprising turn, she recently embraced Islam, marking a significant transformation in her life.

Her journey into the faith became evident in September 2024 when she appeared on TikTok dressed in modest attire, including hijabs. By early 2025, she began sharing videos of herself visiting mosques, praying, fasting, and exploring Ramadan bazaars in Kuala Lumpur. Now, her content revolves around her spiritual path as a Muslim revert, documenting her studies of the Qur’an and her new way of life. Kyoto Ramen Restaurant, TOYOJIRO Offers INR 58,000 Bounty to Track Down Negative Reviewers, Deletes Post After Backlash.

Kae Asakura shared how her interactions with Malaysian Muslims deeply impacted her, describing them as warm and welcoming. Their kindness inspired her to explore their culture further, leading her to teach herself how to pray using YouTube tutorials. She recalled her first attempt as being far from perfect due to her lack of familiarity with Islamic practices, but she remained committed to the process. “I did it anyway because I was seeking help from something big [and] powerful,” she explained. ‘Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ Release Date: First Movie of Anime Trilogy to Premiere in Japan in July 2025 – Watch Promo Reel.

Since leaving the adult entertainment industry, Kae has shifted her focus to mainstream pursuits. She has ventured into video game streaming and is actively training in Muay Thai. Her dedication to the sport influenced her decision to relocate to Bangkok in 2023, where she continues to embrace her evolving journey.

Recently, some social media users pointed out that a new adult video featuring Kae Asakura was released despite her recent embrace of Islam.

Kae quickly addressed the controversy in the comments, clarifying that she did not upload the video herself and that production companies often hold onto content for up to two years before releasing it. Additionally, when a user highlighted that links to her adult films were still in her Twitter bio, she explained that a contractual agreement likely prevents her from removing them.

