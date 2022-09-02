Washington, Sep 2 (AP) FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday.

The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug 8 search.

Also Read | Lufthansa Flight Status: German Airline Cancels Hundreds of Flights As Pilots Go on Strike Over Pay, Know When Normal Flight Operations Will Resume.

It shows the extent to which newspapers, magazines and other items were commingled among documents that investigators say were marked as classified, including at the top-secret level. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)