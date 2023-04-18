Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 18 (ANI/WAM): Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group and Emtelle today announced the ground-breaking of one of their world's largest facilities for the manufacture, distribution, and research and development of blown fibre units and ducted network solutions in Abu Dhabi.

The ground-breaking represents the beginning of Phase 1 of the three phases of development of this Emtelle facility, which is being jointly overseen by KEZAD under its Build-to-Suit solution. Emtelle plans to invest approximately US$50 million over the three phases of the development.

Emtelle aims to boost the service level to its growing customer base with presence in the Middle East and APAC markets including the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO Khalifa Economic Zones, Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, said, "Today is a historic landmark for KEZAD and Emtelle as we begin the development of Emtelle's new home in Abu Dhabi. Our motto in KEZAD is that we are here to listen, support and deliver.

The development of this facility under our Build-to-Suit service provides our clients with a customised solution to develop in line with their requirements and budget and according to their specifications."

Tony Rodgers, CEO of Emtelle Group, said, "Emtelle is delighted that construction work has started for our new state-of-the-art facility in Abu Dhabi, which will house our manufacturing facility, distribution centre and R&D innovation Centre. Emtelle is a company that prides itself in its R&D capability to deliver continuous innovation in high-quality blown fibre solutions.

It is not co-incidental that Emtelle is a world leader and exports its solutions to over 100 countries. This investment demonstrates Emtelle's commitment to the UAE, and especially to its customers in the Middle East and APAC [Asia-Pacific] regions."

Sanjay Nischal, Managing Director (Middle East & Asia Pacific) at Emtelle Group, said, "Our team is very excited to witness the ground-breaking of our new hub. The UAE is well-known for its world-class global logistics ecosystem, which opens new opportunities for Emtelle. Emtelle's regional and global customers can access our wide range of fibre optic solutions for telecommunication, with a particular focus on fibre-to-the-home.

Once operational, it will provide Emtelle with the capability and the capacity to manufacture and distribute a wider range of our innovative fibre-optic solutions to the Middle East, Asia Pacific and globally." (ANI/WAM)

