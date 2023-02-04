London [UK], February 4 (ANI): Organizer World Sindhi Congress United Kingdom and Europe, Hidayat Bhutto on Tuesday said that enforced disappearances are still continuing in Pakistan's Sindh province and that until now thousands of Sindhis, political workers, and human rights activists have disappeared.

"The practice of enforced disappearance is still going on and hundreds and thousands of Sindhis, political workers, human rights activists have disappeared," Bhutto said during the CHRAPA side event on the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Process in Pakistan.

Also Read | Iranian Filmmaker Jafar Panahi Released on Bail from Tehran Prison; Wife Tahereh Saeidi Shares the News on Instagram.

The human rights activist disregarded the claims made by Sindh authorities of resolving 7,000 out of 9,200 cases of enforced disappearance. He questioned the claims by asking how many people have been punished if 7,000 cases of disappearances have been resolved.

He further added that the regime is involved in protecting the real culprits.

Also Read | Hillary Clinton, Former US Secretary of State, on Two-day Gujarat Visit From Tomorrow; Will Pay Tribute to SEWA Founder Ela Bhatt.

Bhutto during the World Sindhi Congress (WSC) organised cabinet meeting in the United Kingdom, said that claims that Pakistan is developed, are false.

Everybody knows what is happening in Pakistan, including the United Nations. "The working group of UN on enforced disappearances and involuntary disappearances, including eight more special reporters have jointly raised their concerns in a joint statement which was made public in 2021," Bhutto said.

"The culture of immunity, impunity is there in Pakistan which was recognized by the United Nations itself and its eight reporters have raised many concerns about the Sindhis in Sindh," the WSC Organiser said.

The event in the UK was organised on the sidelines of the Universal Periodic Review of Pakistan done by the United Nations to judge the human rights violations by the country.

Bhutto also stressed that the blasphemy law which should be abolished has instead been made even more strict. Bhutto further mentioned the critical state of religious minorities like Hindus in Sindh and highlighted that there have been many cases of the enforced disappearance of these minorities.

Earlier, the WSC had protested against the firing by Pakistan Rangers and police on a peaceful gathering in Sann, organised to pay tribute to Sain GM Syed on his 119th birthday anniversary.

A local media outlet reported that the Sindhis protested against indiscriminate firing by the Pakistani forces during the peaceful celebration of Sain GM Syed's birthday at Sann, a small town and union council located in Manjhand taluka of Jamshoro District, Sindh.

Pakistani establishment tried everything to stop Sindhis from celebrating Sain GM Syed's birthday on January 17. The authorities imposed Section 144, and the buses and trucks ferrying people were also stopped. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)