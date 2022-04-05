Tallinn [Estonia], April 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Estonia has decided to close the Russian consulate general in Narva and the embassy office in Tartu, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Today 5 April, Estonia summoned Vladimir Lipaev, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Estonia, to present a diplomatic note on the closure of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Narva and the Consular Office of the Russian Embassy in Tartu," the ministry said in a statement.

"Estonia also decided to expel and declare as persona non grata 14 of their staff, including seven employees with diplomatic status," the statement added. (ANI/Sputnik)

