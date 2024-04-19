Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 19 (ANI/WAM): Etihad Airways has announced the resumption of scheduled operations following recent challenging weather conditions in the country.

The airline said that some flights experienced delays on 16th and 17th April due to the rainy weather conditions in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read | Scotland: Two Indian Students Die at Scenic Waterfall in Perthshire.

Etihad Airways advises passengers to check their flight schedules on the airline's website, noting that the safety of its guests and crew will remain its top priority. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)