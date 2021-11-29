Brussels [Belgium], November 29 (ANI): The European Union on Monday said that it will continue talks with the Taliban delegation in Doha to secure humanitarian access in the country and to possibly resume EU diplomatic representation in Kabul.

Addressing a press conference, Nabila Massrali, European Commission spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said, EU will continue the talk and we will continue to engage with the Taliban on the issue of humanitarian access to Afghanistan.

"This was part of the discussion that we had yesterday with the Taliban, we will see the actions after these discussions we will continue to discuss and to ask for access," Massrali said, answering a reporter's question during the briefing.

On Sunday, the European Union delegation met the Taliban in Doha and asked the group to take swift, meaningful and concrete steps towards an inclusive government that represents the richness of Afghan society.

In a statement, the EU External Action Service said, the EU delegation underlined the importance of democracy and called for any possible constitutional reform to be implemented through a transparent and participatory process.

"It called on the interim government to take swift, meaningful and concrete steps towards an inclusive government that represents the richness of Afghan society in terms of ethnic, political and religious affiliation and with both women and men in senior positions, and which should pave the way for national reconciliation," read the statement.

This comes after Taliban and European Union delegates held talks in Doha. (ANI)

