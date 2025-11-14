Niagra [Canada], November 14 (ANI): Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India, Herve Delphin, said that Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a 'rich' conversation ahead of the EU-India Summit.

Delphin said the two leaders covered topics related to convergence and cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, "Rich exchange between HRVP Kaja Kallas and EAM S Jaishankar at the Canada G7 FMM in the run up to Europe-India Summit early 2026. Many substantial topics of convergence and cooperation: maritime security, space, counterterrorism, stability in the Indo-Pacific, trade and resilient supply chains."

Jaishankar also said in a post on X, "Glad to meet EU HRVP Kaja Kallas in Niagara today. Our talks revolved around deepening the India-EU Strategic Partnership and sharing perspectives on the G7 FMM agenda."

Jaishankar participated in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meet Outreach Session on energy security and critical minerals. Highlighting the Indian perspective, he said that India is open to working constructively with international partners and underlined that greater cooperation is the way forward.

In a post on X, EAM stated that he discussed the need to mitigate dependence and build resilience. Highlighting that while policy consultations are helpful, the key is to have them translated on the ground.

"Participated in @G7 FMM Outreach Session on Energy Security and Critical Minerals, and put forth India's perspective. Spoke about the need on both issues to mitigate dependence, strengthen predictability and build resilience. Greater international cooperation is the only way forward. Noted the unpredictability and market constrictions in global supply. More policy consultations and coordination are helpful. The key however is to translate that on the ground. India is open to working constructively with international partners in this regard", Jaishankar said on X.

India is attending the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting as an invited partner under Canada's presidency, alongside countries such as Brazil, Australia, and South Korea. (ANI)

