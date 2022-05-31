Karachi [Pakistan], May 31 (ANI): A senior European Union diplomat on Monday indicated that the 'GSP Plus status beyond 2023 is possible for Pakistan' as the new government is committed to showing compliance with the high EU requirements, a local media reported.

"GSP Plus (Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus) beyond 2023 is possible for Pakistan as the country's government has ensured the EU that all efforts to show compliance with the high requirements will be made," Deputy Chief of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Pakistan Thomas Seiler said.

Addressing the 'Human Rights Reforms in Sindh- GSP Plus and Beyond' conference, Thomas Seiler said that in the next phase of the scheme there would be more international conventions and covenants, Dawn reported.

These instruments would pertain to the recognition of the competence of the UN Human Rights Council to consider complaints from individuals, abolish the death penalty, and the requirement to recognize the International Criminal Court (ICC) for genocide, crime against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression.

"The final regulation can be expected before the end of the year," Seiler said.

In the conference, Seiler reminded the employers of their main duty toward human rights, and labour rights, combat climate change, respect and implement human rights in their enterprises, and play an active role in building a sustainable economy and society.

The event was organized by the Sindh human rights department and was attended by human rights activists, government officers, public representatives, civil society and labour rights activists, and minorities' representatives.

The conference passed a resolution asking the EU to continue GSP Plus status as it contributed to trade and employment creation while committing to work together to improve the human rights situation, according to Dawn.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani said that the provincial government was leading all the provinces in making legislation for the protection of rights of labour, women, minorities and people with disabilities.

"We consider the protection of people's rights as our duty rather than an obligation to an international commitment," Ghani said, adding that his government had made all the laws on its own as the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was committed to this cause.

"We need support from the international community to provide a favourable environment for the government and businesses to implement the laws," he added.

Issues of enforced disappearance, discrimination against minorities, problems being faced by transgender persons, violence against women and non-implementation of the laws were also highlighted on the occasion, reported Dawn.

The conference participants agreed to establish a multi-stakeholder platform and increase coordination for the improvement of efforts. Occupational health and safety were specifically mentioned as a grey area and the EU delegation assured technical support to improve their inspection system in this regard.

The EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP Plus) gives developing countries a special incentive to pursue sustainable development and good governance. (ANI)

