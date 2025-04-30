Brussels [Belgium] April 30 (ANI): The Chair of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights, MEP Mounir Satouri, along with the Chair of the Delegation for Relations with the People's Republic of China, MEP Engin Eroglu, have sent a letter to the Chinese Ambassador to the European Union regarding the suspicious death of the well-known Tibetan Buddhist leader, Tulku Hungkar Dorje, as reported by the Central Tibet Administration (CTA).

At the same time, the Chair of the Subcommittee on Human Rights has sent a distinct letter to the Vietnamese Ambassador to the EU, addressing similar issues, according to the CTA report.

Both letters convey significant concern and dismay over the unclear circumstances surrounding Tulku Hungkar Dorje's death and the subsequent cremation of his remains in Vietnam without his family's approval. The Chairs urged both the Chinese and Vietnamese governments to facilitate a transparent, independent, and impartial inquiry to clarify the situation relating to Tulku Hungkar Dorje's disappearance and the cause of his death, as highlighted by the CTA report.

The concluding remarks of the joint letter expressed a desire for collaboration, stating, "We sincerely hope that the People's Republic of China will act as a constructive partner in revealing the details surrounding the disappearance and death of Tulku Hungkar Dorje," as reported by the CTA.

"While extending heartfelt gratitude to the Chairs of the Subcommittee on Human Rights and the Delegation for Relations with the People's Republic of China for their timely and principled communication on the suspicious death of Tulku Hungkar Dorje in Chinese custody in Vietnam, Representative Rigzin Genkhang also acknowledged sincere and productive discussions held with both Chairs in recent times. Tulku Hungkar Dorje was a respected spiritual leader whose suspicious passing and the unexplained circumstances surrounding his swift cremation in Vietnam has caused profound distress among Tibetans worldwide. In light of this, we continue to urge for a transparent and independent investigation. We deeply value the Chairs' engagement and encourage sustained international attention to ensure such troubling incidents are neither ignored nor repeated", CTA report quoted. (ANI)

