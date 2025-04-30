  • Entertainment
    Chinmoy Krishna Das Granted Bail: Bangladesh High Court Grants Bail to Hindu Spiritual Leader in Sedition Case

    Bangladesh High Court on Wednesday granted bail to spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in a sedition case, according to Bangladesh-based The Daily Star. The order was passed by a bench of Justice Md Atoar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza.

    Chinmoy Krishna Das Granted Bail: Bangladesh High Court Grants Bail to Hindu Spiritual Leader in Sedition Case
    ISKCON Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das (Photo Credits: X/@hindu8789)

    Dhaka, April 30: Bangladesh High Court on Wednesday granted bail to spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in a sedition case, according to Bangladesh-based The Daily Star. The order was passed by a bench of Justice Md Atoar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza.

    Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote and a former ISKCON leader, was arrested at Dhaka airport on November 25 last year. He has been accused of insulting the national flag of Bangladesh and is facing sedition charges. He had applied for bail in the High Court after a lower court in Chittagong rejected his plea on January 2. Chinmoy Krishna Das To Remain in Jail: No Relief for Hindu Spiritual Leader in Bangladesh, Chattogram Court Rejects His Bail Plea.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

