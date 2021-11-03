Taipei [Taiwan], November 3 (ANI): A delegation of the European Parliament arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit to hold meetings with the Taiwanese President and the Prime Minister, reported Sputnik on Wednesday citing the island's Central News Agency (CNA).

The representatives of the Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the European Union feature in the delegation.

Also Read | China, Pakistan Intelligence-Sharing Partnership May Exploit For Private Firms: Study.

The European Parliament has never sent an official delegation to Taiwan until now, which is meant to underscore the importance of the visit, reported Sputnik citing CNA.

The delegation is expected to hold meetings with President Tsai Ing-wen, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang and discuss the country's experience in combating disinformation, and the attempts to interfere in Taiwan's democracy and media, according to Sputnik. (ANI)

Also Read | Taliban Bans Use of Foreign Currency in Afghanistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)