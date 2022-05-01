Islamabad [Pakistan], May 1 (ANI): Pakistan police on Sunday booked 150 people including former Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with sloganeering against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at the Masjid-e-Nabawi.

The case has been registered on the complaint of a local citizen Muhammad Naeem. The case also includes former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, ex-special assistant to the Prime Minister for political communication; Shahbaz Gill, National Assembly former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri, MNA (Members of National Assembly) Sheikh Rashid Shafique, a British-Pakistani businessman; Aneel Mussarat and others, Geo TV reported.

The case has been filed against two groups, a 150-member group from Pakistan and another one from London, who had been sent to Saudi Arabia, who harassed Pakistani pilgrims and stopped them from performing their religious rituals at Masjid-e-Nabawi, according to the FIR.Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar condemned the FIR against Imran khan and tweeted that it is ridiculous to file an FIR against him, reported Geo TV.

"No one in recent history has fought the case against islamophobia with more passion, logic and deep conviction than @ImranKhanPTI. To file a ridiculous FIR against him trying to show that he had anything to do with disrespect of masjid-e-nabawi is condemnable and reprehensible," he tweeted.

Earlier, former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq was arrested in connection with the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident.

In the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident, Saudi Arabia police also arrested five Pakistani nationals for "abusing and insulting" members of PM Shehbaz Sharif's delegation at the Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) in Madina.

A viral video is in circulation on social media platforms that showed hundreds of pilgrims raising "chor-chor (thief, thief)" slogans upon seeing the delegation making their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi.

In a video, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and member of the National Assembly Shahzain Bugti were seen along with others.

This comes as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on his maiden three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia. Dozens of officials and political leaders have accompanied the Pakistan Prime Minister on his visit to the Kingdom. (ANI)

