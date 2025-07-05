World News | Ex-UK Minister Williamson Urges Taiwan to Stand Up to China's Bullying Tactics

    Former UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson (Source: Focus Taiwan/The Central News Agency Taiwan)

    Taipei [Taiwan], July 5 (ANI): Former UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson called on Taiwan to abandon its diplomatic caution and assert itself more boldly on China on the international stage, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

    While addressing a symposium entitled "China's Threat to Taiwan's National Security" in Taipei, Williamson remarked that "at times, Taiwan can be overly polite, but this should not serve as its Achilles' heel," urging the island to "apply a bit more pressure" in safeguarding its interests and garnering international backing.

    He noted a noticeable evolution in Taiwan's national identity during his visit, a stronger inclination not to be characterised by a neighbouring country. He stated that Taiwan's significant accomplishments, especially in semiconductor manufacturing, provide diplomatic leverage that should be utilised effectively.

    In agreement with Williamson, Piero Tozzi, staff director of the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), stressed that "Taiwan ought to be more assertive" among democracies that have shifted their formal relations from Taipei to Beijing. He proposed that Taiwan must confront such nations for aligning with a "totalitarian, ruthless regime" and seek enhanced international recognition.

    When inquired about what Taiwan should particularly pursue from allies like the UK and US, economists Tozzi and Williamson advised "some form of upgraded recognition." They pointed out that Taiwan missed a crucial chance in 1979 when the U.S. shifted towards Beijing, arguing that in the current global landscape, Taiwan should boldly pursue diplomatic reforms.

    Williamson emphasised the recent cooperation between the UK and Taipei, including agreements related to investment, digital trade, energy, and net-zero objectives, urging Taiwan to "encourage Britain to motivate others in Europe," which is not homogenous but instead open to alliances supporting Taiwan.

    He insisted that Taiwan's advocacy is not aggressive but "logical and sensible," aligned with global norms. "Let us start taking some of those steps that begin to rebalance. I think it's what every other nation in the world is doing," he concluded. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

