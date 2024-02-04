Scotland [UK], February 4 (ANI): Amjad Ayub Mirza, a prominent exiled activist from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has questioned the 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' while highlighting the fast-paced development in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Mirza released a statement on Sunday, raising his voice against the observance of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' in Pakistan on February 5 each year.

The PoK activist has drawn a comparison between the rapid development in Kashmir in India after the abrogation of Article 370 and the atrocities being inflicted by the Pakistani regime on the people of PoK.

"Kashmir Solidarity Day was initiated by Jamat-e-Islami 33 years ago to galvanise support for the so-called jihad in Jammu and Kashmir. Each year, young schoolchildren as well as government employees were used to hold rallies against India on February 5," Mirza said in the statement.

The PoK activist further added, "Since the abrogation of 370 and the fast-paced development in Jammu and Kashmir, the people of PoK have been questioning the need for the Solidarity Day."

Mirza further said that since August last year, a 'boycott electricity bill civil disobedience movement' has rocked PoK and this time the people have refused to "play to the tune of the Pakistan military establishment".

"This is the first time in 33 years that on February 5, the people of PoK will be observing Protest Day against atrocities committed by Pakistan," he added.

Earlier, in a separate statement, Mirza warned that if people's demands are not met by February 5, then the political exiles living abroad will have no choice but to form a national government of PoK in exile.

"If the demands of the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan are not met by February 5, then the political exiles living abroad will have no choice but to form a national government of PoK in exile," he stated.

He also demanded that Pakistan withdraw its troops from the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir region and allow legislative assemblies of occupied territories to become fully sovereign.

Mirza also claimed that he has the popular support of the people of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan as well as among the diaspora, adding that if a government in exile is formed, it will fight for the civil, social and political rights of the people.

Mirza said if popular demands are not met by February 5, his party will have no choice but to consider calling for a universal uprising against Pakistan in both PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan. (ANI)

