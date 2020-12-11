Washington, Dec 16 (AP) Voters cast their ballots for president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast Monday. That's when the Electoral College meets.

The Constitution gives the electors the power to choose the president, and when all the votes are counted Monday, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to have 306 electoral votes, more than the 270 needed to elect a president, to 232 votes for President Donald Trump.

The spotlight on the process is even greater this year because Trump has refused to concede the election and continued to make baseless allegations of fraud.

That makes the meeting of the Electoral College another solid, undeniable step toward Inauguration Day on January 20, when Biden will be sworn in as president. (AP)

