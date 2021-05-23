Tehran [Iran], May 23 (ANI/Sputnik): At least nine people sustained injuries in an explosion at a chemical plant in the Iranian central province of Isfahan, the Mehr news agency reported on Sunday, citing a source from the local emergency medical department.

According to the source, the explosion occurred at a chemical plant in Shahin Shahr city. Victims were hospitalized.

The causes of the blast are being determined. (ANI/Sputnik)

