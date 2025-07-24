Peshawar, Jul 24 (PTI) A coach of a Quetta-bound passenger train was partially damaged in an explosion on Thursday in Balochistan province of Pakistan, the third such attack since March.

No passenger was harmed due to the explosion, railway officials said.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Agreement Not Just Economic Partnership but Blueprint for Shared Prosperity, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

“Railway track between Bakhtiarabad and Damboli areas in Sibi district of the province was blown up with explosives, resulting in the Bolan Mail heading from Karachi to Quetta being hit,” station master Murtaza Khan told reporters in Sibi and termed it as an act of terrorism.

Coach No 7 of the train was “partially damaged” in the incident, he said, adding, the train reached the Sibi railway station safely.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Agreement: Biggest, Most Economically Significant Trade Deal UK Has Made Since Leaving EU, Says British PM Keir Starmer on FTA.

Train operations have been suspended in the area in the aftermath of the blast even as the security forces have cordoned off the site, and a railway technical team has been dispatched to the scene.

Train services will be resumed once the track has been cleared and declared safe, railway officials added.

Following the incident, the Jaffer Express that had started from Punjab was halted at Dera Murad Jamali, while an earlier day Jaffer Express nearer to Quetta was stopped at Sibi station, officials confirmed.

Over the past few years, Balochistan has seen a series of terror incidents where train tracks are blown up, targetting the province's transport infrastructure.

In June, a powerful explosion of a remotely controlled explosive device fitted to rail tracks caused four bogies of the Jaffer Express to derail in Jacobabad in the province. No one was hurt in the incident.

Earlier, the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express, travelling from Quetta to Peshawar and carrying 440 passengers, was hijacked near Balochistan's Sibi area on March 11, resulting in the deaths of 21 passengers and four security personnel. “All 33 terrorists” were neutralised during the two-day clearance operation.

Train services between Quetta and the rest of the country were restored on March 27.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)