Boulder (US), Jul 19 (AP) Police in Boulder City of Nevada said they were headed to the Hoover Dam after reports of an explosion on Tuesday morning.

Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam.

Also Read | Russia President Vladimir Putin Arrives in Iran To Forge 'Fearsome' New Anti-West Alliance.

A huge plume of black smoke swirled above the building.

Calls to police at the dam and Bureau of Land Management officials for information were not immediately returned.

Also Read | Pakistan National, Who Crossed Over to India via International Border To Kill Nupur Sharma, Held in Rajasthan.

The Boulder City Fire Department said it was responding to the scene, but had no additional information. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)