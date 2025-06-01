Houston, Jun 1 (PTI) A vibrant celebration of India's cultural heritage and feminine spirit unfolded in Houston as Indian Americans gathered for a fashion show organised by a women-led nonprofit organisation.

Held at the ISKCON Temple in Texas on Saturday, the Bindi 2025 Cultural Fashion Show showcased traditional attire from all Indian states, drawing a full house and widespread community appreciation.

The programme combined fashion, classical and folk performances, and powerful storytelling about the bindi — India's enduring symbol of feminine energy, spirituality, and cultural identity.

“Our goal was to share the journey of the bindi — from sacred dot to cultural emblem — while honouring the legacy of Indian womanhood,” said Kusum Sharma, president of the non-profit organisation, World Bindi Day.

“This event also supports causes close to our hearts — girls' education, youth leadership, and community empowerment,” she said.

The evening opened with a cultural welcome and moved into a fashion showcase where each Indian state was represented in its regional attire, modelled by members of the Indian diaspora. Guests also enjoyed storytelling segments, dance performances, and Indian cuisine.

“This was more than a fashion show — it was a heartfelt tribute to the India we carry within us. To see our younger generation take pride in their roots while dressed in the colours of every Indian state was truly moving,” said Umang Mehta, a community volunteer and event coordinator.

The nonprofit's leadership team includes Vice President Dakshina Mehta and General Secretary Shilpi Srivastava, both of whom played key roles in executing the event.

Proceeds from the show will support World Bindi Day's educational and community upliftment initiatives led by Indian Americans across the US.

Founded and managed entirely by women, World Bindi Day is a nonprofit that hosts annual programmes to celebrate Indic traditions and strengthen women's voices across the diaspora.

