Washington, DC [US], April 26 (ANI): The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday arrested a Milwaukee County Circuit judge and charged her in federal court for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant avoid arrest, CNN reported.

Judge Hannah Dugan is facing two charges for hindering and concealing the person from arrest. She appeared in court initially and was released.

The arrest on federal charges is an escalation in the Trump administration's attention on the conduct of judges, especially as it is connected to immigration enforcement. The Justice Department has repeatedly said that it will carry out an investigation against local officials who do not assist federal authorities on immigration matters.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the FBI arrested Judge Dugan as they believe that she intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse to evade arrest. He praised FBI agents for arresting him and said that the judge's obstruction caused increased danger to the public, CNN reported.

In a post on X, Patel stated, "Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on charges of obstruction -- after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week. We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject -- an illegal alien -- to evade arrest."

"Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot and he's been in custody since, but the Judge's obstruction created increased danger to the public. We will have more to share soon. Excellent work @FBIMilwaukee," he added.

https://x.com/FBIDirectorKash/status/1915800907318468626

In charging documents, investigators said that federal agents in plainclothes went to Dugan's courtroom on April 18 to arrest Flores-Ruiz. A Mexican immigrant, Flores-Ruiz had been removed from the United States in 2013. However, immigration officials learned he returned to the US illegally due to his arrest in a local domestic abuse case.

After being informed about the presence of agents by her courtroom deputy, the judge "became visibly angry" and said that the situation was 'absurd,' left the bench, and entered chambers," according to court documents.

Witnesses told investigators that Dugan confronted the federal agents in a public hallway, where she asked them to leave, saying they needed a different kind of warrant to arrest him, CNN reported. Dugan directed the agents to speak with the chief judge of the courthouse.

According to court documents, several witnesses--including Dugan's courtroom deputy, the prosecutor, and the Victim Witness Specialist on Flores-Ruiz's case--allegedly recalled seeing Dugan telling Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer to leave through a "jury door," which leads to a non-public area of the courthouse.

One of the witnesses told investigators that Dugan stopped the two as they attempted to leave through the normal door to the courtroom, saying something to the effect of "wait, come with me."

According to the investigators, Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer quickly left the courthouse before the agents could catch up with them. Agents found Flores-Ruiz outside the courthouse and identified themselves. He ran away from the site, however, officials were able to capture him, CNN reported.

Officials from the Trump administration called the arrest an important step in achieving their immigration crackdown.

Attorney General Pam Bondi took to X to confirm Dugan's arrest. Sharing a post on X, Bonde wrote, "I can confirm that our @FBI agents just arrested Hannah Dugan - a county judge in Milwaukee - for allegedly helping an illegal alien avoid an arrest by @ICEgov. No one is above the law."

https://x.com/AGPamBondi/status/1915799429455516128In a post on X, Trump's border czar Tom Homan stated, "Nobody should be surprised by the arrest of two judges. I have said many times within the past few months that people can choose to support illegal immigration and not assist ICE in removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities, BUT DON'T CROSS THAT LINE. If you actively impede our enforcement efforts or if you knowingly harbour or conceal illegal aliens from ICE, you will be prosecuted. These actions are felonies. More to come."

https://x.com/RealTomHoman/status/1915831430547997172

Opponents of the administration criticised the arrest, terming it a threat to the legal system. In a statement, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said the Trump administration has used "dangerous rhetoric to attack and attempt to undermine our judiciary at every level," and stressed that the "fundamental demand of justice in America" is that defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson stated that the arrest could scare people from attending court, thereby undermining public safety in the city.

Democratic Representative called Dugan's arrest "shocking" and said it has "all the hallmarks of overreach."

Moore said, "Federal law enforcement coming into a community and arresting a judge is serious and would require a high legal bar." She said she was "very alarmed" by the "increasingly lawless actions of the Trump Administration", particularly ICE, which she said has been defying courts and taking actions in disregard for the Constitution. (ANI)

