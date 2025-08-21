Washington DC [US], August 21 (ANI): A coordinated operation between the US law enforcement and Indian authorities led to the arrest of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's one of the Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, in India for the murder of her six-year-old son.

FBI, in coordination with Indian authorities and INTERPOL, arrested Cindy Rodriguez Singh in India. She has been transported to the United States. The FBI will hand her over to the Texas authorities, Fox News reported.

FBI Director confirming the same noted that she was on FBI' 'Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive' list. Singh faces charges in Texas for allegedly murdering her son, Noel Alvarez, authorities said.

Singh was wanted on state charges of killing her six-year-old son. She will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age, Kash Patel said in a post on X.

"FBI has arrested another Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive: Cindy Rodriguez Singh. Singh is wanted on state charges of killing her six-year-old son. She will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age," FBI Director Patel said.

According to Kash Patel, Singh lied to authorities about her son's whereabouts in March 2023 and fled to India.

"In March of 2023, authorities in Everman, Texas conducted a welfare search for Singh's child after he had not been seen since October 2022. Singh allegedly lied to authorities about his whereabouts, and then two days later, boarded a flight to India -- and we believe has not been back to the United States since," Kash Patel said.

Patel said that Singh was charged in October 2023 in the District Court of Tarrant County, Fort Worth, Texas, and in November, authorities issued a federal arrest warrant for the charge of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

Kash Patel lauded the efforts of the FBI and Indian law enforcement authorities that led to the arrest.

"This is the 4th "10 Most Wanted" fugitive arrested in the last 7 months. That's a credit to tremendous field work, law enforcement partners, intelligence operatives, and an administration who is letting good cops do their jobs. Thanks to our local partners in Texas, where this case originated, The Justice Department, as well as partners in India for the coordinating. Dallas and New York FBI did tremendous work," Patel said.

Cindy Rodriguez Singh had a reward of up to USD 25,000 for information leading to her arrest.

Notably, Rodriguez Singh has ties to India and Mexico. She was wanted for allegedly killing her 6-year-old son, who hasn't been seen alive since October 2022. (ANI)

