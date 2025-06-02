Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Embassy of Finland in New Delhi has announced the opening of a new Honorary Consulate in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, scheduled for June 9, 2025.

The move marks a significant milestone in Finland-India relations and highlights Finland's growing commitment to strengthening ties with India, particularly in Gujarat.

Also Read | Miss Universe 2025 Date and Venue: When Is the 74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant? Host Country, India’s Contender and Other Details To Know.

The new Honorary Consulate will focus on enhancing cooperation in key areas such as digitalization, education, sustainability, and innovation.

Prominent Gujarat-based business leader Kulin Lalbhai has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of Finland. In his new role, he is expected to play a vital part in boosting economic collaboration and fostering close bilateral relations between Finland and the state of Gujarat.

Also Read | Poland Presidential Election 2025: Conservative Karol Nawrocki Defeats Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in Very Tight Presidential Race.

To formally inaugurate the consulate, Finland's Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta, will visit Gujarat next week.

The Ambassador will be joined by a high-level business delegation and will hold meetings with government officials, industry leaders, corporate executives, and members of the academic community.

"This is an important moment for Finland-India relations," said Ambassador Lahdevirta. "Gujarat's leadership in industrial development, sustainability, and digital innovation makes it a natural partner for Finland.

The opening of the new Honorary Consulate reflects our commitment to deepening regional collaboration in India."

Expressing his enthusiasm on the appointment, Honorary Consul Kulin Lalbhai said, "I'm excited to take on this role at a time when there is so much potential for meaningful collaboration between Finland and Gujarat.

Both regions share a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and education, and I look forward to helping accelerate our joint efforts in these areas."

The establishment of the Honorary Consulate is expected to provide a further boost to Finland's diplomatic and economic presence in western India.

Finland and India have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations. In recent years, bilateral relations have acquired diversity with collaboration in research, innovation, and investments by both sides. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)