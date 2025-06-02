The 74th Miss Universe pageant is all set to be held on November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Nonthaburi Province, Bangkok Metropolitan Region, Thailand. This year will be the fourth time Thailand is hosting a prestigious event and pageant. Previously, in 1992, 2005, and 2018, the event took place with all the grand celebrations. Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark will crown her successor at the end of the event. As we gear up for the prestigious event, we bring you Miss Universe 2025 date, venue, host country and other details ahead of the 74th Miss Universe beauty pageant.

All the activities are correctly planned across the various cities in Thailand, like Phuket, Pattaya, and more, as it will showcase all the cultural events before the event starts to highlight their culture. The official site of Miss Universe Instagram uploaded the video and wrote, Get ready for the 74th Miss Universe Competition! Discover the schedule and activities awaiting you in Thailand! See you in November." Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri Wins Miss World 2025 Title and Crown, Miss India Nandini Gupta Ends Her Campaign With Top-20 Finish.

Miss Universe 2025 Announcement!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Who Will Represent India at Miss Universe 2025?

Rhea Singha who won the title of Miss Universe India 2024 and she represented the country in Miss Universe 2024. It must be noted that the Miss Universe India 2025 pageant is in full swing, with state-level competitions taking place across the country. The Miss Universe India 2025 event will host its grand finale in July this year, a confirmed date is yet to be announced. The winner will represent India at the 74th Miss Universe beauty pageant.

Miss Universe 2025 Date and Venue

The 74th Miss Universe beauty pageant is scheduled to take place on November 21, 2025. The grand event will take place at the Impact Challenger Hall in Nonthaburi Province, Bangkok Metropolitan Region, Thailand.

Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark, who was the reigning Miss Universe 2024, will now give the title to the winner in the grand finale. Moreover, the whole event will be streamed online globally on their official Miss Universe YouTube channel, helping all the fans from all across the world witness the iconic night and the crowning of the new Miss Universe.

So, are you also equally excited for the grand finale of the 74th Miss Universe beauty pageant? With days approaching the prestigious beauty pageant, it will be interesting to see who ends up winning the crown. It was in 2021 when India last won the Miss Universe competition, with Harnaaz Sandhu holding the title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2025 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).