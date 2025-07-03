Helsinki, Jul 3 (AP) Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported that several people were stabbed near a shopping centre in the southern city of Tempere on Thursday.

Yle reports that one person was detained without giving further details.

Also Read | Mass Shooting Outside Chicago Nightclub: Drive-By Shooting at Album Launch Party Leaves 4 Dead, 14 Others Wounded, Police Say.

It was not immediately clear how many people were arrested in the attack but police say the situation no longer posed a danger to others. (AP)

Also Read | India’s Concerns Shared with US Senator Lindsey Graham Who Proposed 500% Tariff on Russian Oil Buyers: S Jaishankar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)