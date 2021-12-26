Gaza [Palestine], December 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The Hamas-run health ministry announced on Sunday that it has recorded the first Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Health ministry official Majdi Dhair confirmed the infection during a press conference at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza city. He said the infection had shown the Omicron variant was "present and widespread in the society."

Also Read | China Reports 158 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

The Gaza Strip "is on the verge of a difficult stage and a powerful fourth wave, as expected," he added.

Dhair urged rapid preparation to confront the virus's fourth wave and get out of it with minimum losses.

Also Read | Taliban-Run Government Dissolves Afghanistan Election Commissions.

According to the official, to deal with any unsustainable increase in the number of infection cases, the ministry has boosted its preparedness by providing more skilled medical personnel and increasing the number of beds available.

However, the health ministry in Gaza needs laboratory equipment "to facilitate the greatest number of tests to check coronavirus," he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)