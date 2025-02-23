New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The first-ever Conference for Women Peacekeepers on the theme "Women in Peacekeeping: A Global South Perspective" will take place in New Delhi from February 24-25, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday.

In an official statement, the MEA noted that the Ministry of External Affairs is organising the conference in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK).

As per the MEA, the conference will include women peacekeepers from 35 Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) in the Global South. The External Affairs Minister will deliver the keynote address.

Notably, the United Nations will be represented by Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under Secretary General, Department of Peace Operations, and Mr Christian Saunders, UN Special Coordinator. They will join other relevant stakeholders in the peacekeeping domain at the conference.

As per the MEA, the participating women peacekeepers will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

A video message about the conference was also shared by MEA's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X.

It noted that the conference would see the coming together of top policymakers, peacekeepers and officials from the United Nations and India, along with 35 TCCs "to discuss the Global South's perspective on Tech in Peacekeeping, Training & Regional collaboration."

As per the Ministry of Defence, India has served in 49 of 71 UN missions. Indian soldiers have shown dedication and determination of the highest order by serving in the most physically demanding and harshest environments. This act of devotion has also brought Indian forces worldwide applause and recognition. More than 2 00,000 Indian nationals have contributed to the UN Peacekeeping to date and have provided their valued assistance to multiple conflict-ridden states. (ANI)

