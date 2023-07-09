Kemerovo [Russia], July 9 (ANI): The participants of the BRICS Global Media Tour, Russian Edition, were witness to a ceremony where the names of the laureates of Global Energy Prize 2023 which was held in Kemerovo, were announced, reported TV BRICS.

"Global Energy" is an event of international scale and high expert level, which is traditionally hosted by Russia.

Daria Ivankova, director of TV BRICS International Cooperation Department, told the audience about the goals of the media tour.

"This year, TV BRICS and Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Support Fund organized a special media tour to Russia for the heads and leading journalists of the editorial offices of Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique. Our aim was not just to show contemporary Russia from the example of one capital, we wanted to show the regions. We thought a lot about what event would be central in the foreign journalists' tour to Russia, what event would arouse press interest, demonstrate the Russian approach to organising events on an international scale, and raise a topic that would unite all the countries of the world. This central event was the Global Energy ceremony and a visit to the famous region - Kuzbass," she said, according to TV BRICS.

She added that science diplomacy and media diplomacy, together, can promote the advancement of modern research, exchange of experiences, exchange of experience, rapprochement of scientific communities of different states of the world, and countries in general.

Two scientists from China -- Zhong Lin Wang and Ruzhu Wang -- won the 2023 Global Energy Prize.

Zhong Lin Wang was honoured for his invention of triboelectric nanogenerators as a new energy technology for autonomous systems, the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence, and large-scale blue energy harvesting, as per TV BRICS.

Ruzhu Wang won the prize for his research in sorption cooling, which has significantly improved the technology of using low-grade thermal energy to create high-efficiency cooling and for a significant contribution to the development of a dehumidifier-based heat pump, which doubled the energy efficiency of cooling and heating.

Sergey Brilev, president of the Global Energy Association, noted that the selection of laureates was determined by an independent committee. "We make a lot of efforts to expand the number of participating countries, to engage in the popularisation of the prize. And especially we have been doing this for the last three years. We had applications from all the BRICS countries this year. We had a record number of applications from Africa and the Middle East," he said.

He stressed that each application, which is received undergoes independent technical expertise and is verified by three experts before being considered at a closed meeting of the International Committee.

Zhang Tianxiang CEO of China.com, said it was a great honour for him to participate in the ceremony to announce the names of the 2023 Global Energy Prize laureates. He also praised the ecology of the Kemerovo region.

Rae Kwon Chung from South Korea, chairman of Global Energy Prize International Award Committee, and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, explained why the committee chose these particular laureates.

"These two laureates have come up with very innovative ways. New ways of utilizing technology to capture very low-grade levels of waste energy, to be recycled for cooling and heating, and also on other very innovative technology for very small scale nano or scale generators that can be used for robotics. So this is why we committee has chosen these two laureates," said Rae Kwon Chung, as per TV BRICS.

Durgesh Singh Bhadauria, senior producer of Asian News International (ANI), spoke about the role of the Global Energy Prize in promoting sustainable connectivity and energy dialogue among the BRICS countries.

"First of all, I would say BRICS is an interesting combination. And we should encourage and promote, and reward outstanding representatives in the BRICS countries in the conventional energy sector, and those who choose to promote alternative sources of energy. I think BRICS countries should unite and work together to achieve much more," Bhadauria said.

"We have to use science and scientific advances to develop and move forward. Every country is unique, and these are actually inspiring us as different countries to find better ways of managing the thermal energy that they use," said Albert Mirirayi Chekayi, director, Zimbabwe's ZBC news service.

Over the years of its existence, the Global Energy Prize has gained high international status and become a worldwide recognised award. Its main goal was and remains the encouragement of scientists for outstanding results of scientific developments and systematic research of global problems aimed at the sustainable development of civilisation.

The award promotes an open dialogue in the field of fuel and energy and the creation of a single platform for interaction between the industry and the scientific community, TV BRICS reported. (ANI)

