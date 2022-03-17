Colombo, Mar 17 (PTI) Five indigenous sailing vessels of the Indian Navy are visiting Sri Lanka to provide ocean sailing training and experience to the Sri Lanka Navy.

The five indigenous sailing vessels -- Mhadei, Tarini, Bulbul, Kadalpura and Hariyal are visiting Sri Lanka from March 10-19 in continuation of the Indian Navy's endeavour to build 'Bridges of Friendship', the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.

The visit aims to provide ocean sailing training and experience to the Sri Lanka Navy. The vessels were in Trincomalee from March 10 to March 13 and embarked fourteen officers including two lady officers of the Sri Lanka Navy for ocean sailing experience in Colombo. Dedicated training was also imparted to the embarking officers by an Indian Navy Officer during harbour phase.

The ocean sailing experience provided by the Indian Navy is expected to encourage keen enthusiasm amongst the Sri Lanka Navy Officers for this adventure sport, the statement said.

“The recent engagements amongst the two Navies have cemented the deep rooted bonds of friendship and seamless interoperability. The arrival of Indian Navy ships is symbolic of close defence cooperation and togetherness shared amongst the two countries in line with India's 'Neighborhood First' policy," the release said.

