Tel Aviv [Israel], February 12 (ANI/TPS): Violent crime in Israel's Arab communities continues. In a 12-hour period overnight, five Israeli-Arabs were shot to death in acts of violence throughout the country.

As of today, 44 Israeli Arabs have been killed as a result of the continuing violent crime in Arab communities.

The past half day, Magen David Adom teams have been called to a number of shooting incidents across the country, resulting in the deaths of 5 men. (ANI/TPS)

