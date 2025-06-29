Peshawar, Jun 29 (PTI) At least five people, including two security personnel and three members of a local peace committee, were killed in two separate incidents of terrorism in northwest Pakistan, police said on Sunday.

Both terrorist activities occurred in the restive Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police confirmed.

In the first incident, a roadside bomb targeted a patrolling vehicle early on Sunday morning killing two soldiers and injuring three others, according to police.

Unidentified gunmen shot dead three members of the peace militia in another incident in the Shahab Khel area, local police added.

Police identified the deceased as Dastagir, the head of a local peace committee, along with Saleem Khan and Salahuddin.

Security forces cordoned off the areas following the incidents and investigations are underway. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, following the collapse of the ceasefire agreement between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in November 2022.

Militant attacks and counter-terrorism operations surged in March 2025, with the number of terrorist incidents crossing 100 for the first time since November 2014, a Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies report said.

Pakistan ranked second on the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with terror-related deaths rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

