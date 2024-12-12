Panaji (Goa) [India], December 12 (ANI): Drishti Marine, a lifeguarding agency from Goa rescued five Russian women from drowning on Tuesday off Candolim, Benaulim beaches.

Drishti Marine lifesavers conducted one triple rescue operation and a double rescue on the beaches of Candolim and Benaulim respectively, saving the lives of the foreign tourists visiting the coastal state, where foreign tourist footfalls peak around December.

Also Read | Israel Bus Shooting Attack: Security Forces Launch Manhunt Following Terror Attack Between Jerusalem and Bethlehem, Multiple Civilians Injured (Watch Videos).

Three Russian women between the ages of 30 and 40 years, found themselves stuck in a rip current, while they were swimming together. Lifesaver Kartik Naik noticed them in distress and rushed to their aid. The three Russians were brought back to safety with the help of a rescue board.

Two Russian women, a 51-year-old and a 52-year-old, were rescued by Drishti Marine lifesavers Swapnil Farade, Samit and Dasharath Sangodkar after they were caught and dragged further into the sea by a rip current off the beach. The first victim was secured with a rescue tube by Farade and the second was rescued with the help of a jetski by lifesavers Dasharath Sangodkar and Samit.

Also Read | Donald Trump Invites Chinese President Xi Jinping to Attend His Inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Candolim is at the southern end of Calangute beach. Benaulim is located south of Colva beach and it is a long beach stretch. The sea is calm in the morning and post afternoon, it becomes 'slight', as per Drishti Marine. Both the beaches are open from 7:30 am to sunset.

Benaulim Beach is popular for Go Karting in Nuvem (slightly north of Margao), fishing and morning dolphin spotting boat rides by local fishermen.

Over 7,700 lives have been saved in Goa and Mumbai due to intervention and rescue operations conducted by Drishti Marine's personnel. Drishti Marine's presence has had a huge impact on the conservation of the ecology of the beaches with its personnel providing first response services in case of wildlife-related assistance along beaches, as per their statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)