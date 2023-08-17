Port Louis [Mauritius], August 17 (ANI): A flag-hoisting ceremony and a grand reception was held by the Indian High Commission in Mauritius on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, Mauritius-based LeMatinal reported.

The tricolour was hoisted by the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, K Nandini Singla, on Wednesday morning. The ceremony which was held at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Indian Culture in Phoenix, was also attended by the Indian diaspora in Mauritius.

The celebrations were marked with the launching of a booklet comprising all details pertaining to the Overseas Citizen of India Card and a cultural show.

On the occasion, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, in a message addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveyed his best wishes for the continued prosperity of India, underlining that Independent India has shown its unmatched resourcefulness, ingenuity and resilience of its people, the world and has emerged as the world’s fifth-largest economy, LeMatinal reported.

Furthermore, Jugnauth expressed the country’s honour to share with India, brotherly ties and a privileged relationship anchored in shared history and common values, which he emphasised, have culminated in the realisation of key national projects including the Metro Express and partnerships such as the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement.

PM Jugnauth went on to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for taking India further in its stride towards progress.

Addressing the occasion, High Commissioner, K Nandini Singla, conveyed her best wishes to all Indians residing in Mauritius as they celebrate the momentous milestone of India and expressed hopes for the continued thriving and prosperous journey of India.

She also delivered the message of President Droupadi Murmu. Singla highlighted that in her message, President Murmu spoke about India’s historic day, August 15, 1947, when the Nation woke up to a new dawn, as it won freedom from foreign rule and freedom to rewrite its destiny.

She underlined that “The President’s message also laid emphasis on the core identity of all Indians as citizens of their Motherland which places them as equal individuals having the same opportunities, rights and duties and paid tribute Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters”, LeMatinal reported.

“President Droupadi Murmu’s message encompassed various aspects of India’s flourishing progress namely: its leadership on the international front, its crucial role in promoting developmental and humanitarian goals around the world; the country being considered as a worldwide model for its thriving economic growth; its commitment to attain renewable energy goals, amongst others,” she added.

The High Commissioner added that the President announced the setting up of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation to foster the spirit of research, innovation and entrepreneurship and the already launched Chandrayaan-3 with its lander named ‘Vikram’ and its rover named ‘Pragyan’, that is slated to land on the moon in the next few days.

“The President concluded her message by underpinning India’s new resolutions and its aim of moving forward towards making India an inclusive and developed nation by the year 2047 and by urging all Indians to take the pledge to perform their fundamental duty to strive towards excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activity so that the Nation constantly rises to higher levels of endeavour and achievement,” Singla further said.

Later in the day, an evening reception was also hosted by the High Commission to celebrate the occasion.

“The spirit of friendship and the kaleidoscope of culture took centre stage at the evening reception hosted by the High Commission of India on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of India's Independence,” the Indian High Commission in Mauritius said on X (formerly Twitter).

Dignitaries & esteemed guests, including Prithivirajsing Roopun, President of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius, and Alan Ganoo, Minister of Foreign Affairs, graced the event. The guests were immersed in the colours and flavours of India.

Interactive activities, including mehendi artistry, saree draping and fun games, entertained the guests. Stalls on Yoga, Ayurveda, Vaastu and Astrology provided health and wellness tips to those interested. Dazzling cultural performances added to the fervour of the evening.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner K Nandini Singla recounted the key highlights of the past year for the India-Mauritius relationship.

She expressed heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and the Government of Mauritius, for the extraordinary support extended by them in further strengthening the bilateral partnership, the Indian High Commission stated. (ANI)

