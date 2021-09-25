Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Quad Leaders' Summit, the United States on Friday (local time) emphasised that the focus of the group is not on the "security apparatus" but issues like COVID, climate and emerging technologies and infrastructure.

Speaking at a press conference, White House Press Secretary Len Psaki said that the US relationship with China "is of competition and not one of conflict."

"Our relationship with China and our approach to China is of competition and not one of conflict. The focus of the Quad is not meeting or a security apparatus. The focus of this group is on COVID, climate and emerging technologies and infrastructure," Psaki said while answering a question on whether the US and its allies have confidence that China wants a Cold War or not.

In his address to the 76th UNGA meeting, Biden last week had said that Washington is not seeking to re-enter a global era of conflict akin to the decades-long standoff with the Soviet Union.

"We're not seeking -- say it again -- we are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocks," Biden had said.

During the presser, Psaki today also informed that after the conclusion of the Quad summit, the grouping will give out a robust readout with all the "deliverables."

The much-anticipated first in-person meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad, of India, the United States, Australia and Japan), began on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the Quad leaders meeting along with leaders of the US, Japan, and Australia in Washington. US President Joe Biden is hosting all the leaders at the White House.

According to sources and official announcements, today's summit will touch upon a variety of subjects like 5G technology, climate change, critical infrastructure, supply chains and regional security. (ANI)

