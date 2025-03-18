New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Monday said that Nepal is focusing on a "closer relationship" with India by enhancing trade and collaborating on global issues.

"We are focusing on closer relationships, vis a vis trade, especially energy trade and trade of our goods and maybe legalising our borders and working together on global issues also we hope to be working together." Deuba said.

Arzu Rana Deuba, along with other world leaders, including New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, is attending the Raisina Dialogue.

Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said she had a "fruitful discussion" during a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Speaking with ANI, Fanjon said that Slovenian companies are interested in investing in the Indian market.

"We had a very fruitful discussion. India and Slovenia developing cooperation in the fields of science, innovation, technology, and energy, so we discussed bilateral issues, but also geopolitics because India is a very important partner to Slovenia, the European Union. Slovenia is a non-permanent member of the Security Council, so we are really trying to build to secure future in the world. So we need like-minded countries," Fanjon said.

"There is a huge interest of companies from the Slovenian side and also India to invest. In Slovenia, we have most North Adriatic port Cooper, which is the shortest maritime way to reach European markets from Asia. And not only that, for example, we had recently had very good cooperation in the field of science," she added.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Mongolia to India, Ganbold Dambajav, highlighted the strategic partnership between the two nations.

"Our two countries have a long history... We consider India as our most important neighbour in this region. As of today, we commemorate 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and India. Both nations are enjoying strategic partnership relations... I am confident that in the future we will have a good and robust economic cooperation," Ganbold Dambajav

The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on March 17. (ANI)

