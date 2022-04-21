Colombo, Apr 21 (PTI) Sri Lanka's main Opposition SJB on Thursday presented a constitutional amendment bill that among other provisions seeks to abolish the presidential system of governance, in existence in the country since 1978, and replace it with a system that reinforces constitutional democracy.

Islamabad: Pakistan's newly-appointed Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday left for Washington to meet top IMF officials to renegotiate a USD 6 billion bailout package that was stalled by the previous Imran Khan regime.

Lahore: In a veiled attack on Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, former prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that "some elements" in the powerful establishment who indulged in "bad practices" were responsible for his unceremonious ouster from power.

Colombo: The Sri Lankan government on Thursday deployed troops as a precautionary measure in the southwestern region of Rambukkana where one person was killed and 13 others were injured in violence after the police opened fire at unarmed anti-government protestors demonstrating against the latest fuel price hike.

Dubai: The historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between India and the UAE will come into effect on May 1, an Emirati minister said on Thursday.

London: The Royal Windsor Horse Show released an image of Queen Elizabeth II holding the reins of two white ponies as a nod to her well-known love for horses to mark her 96th birthday on Thursday.

Kyiv: Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to claim victory in the strategic port of Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war's iconic battleground.

Beijing: Hong Kong on Thursday relaxed pandemic restrictions, with Disneyland and museums reopening and nighttime restaurant dining resuming as the city's worst COVID-19 outbreak appears to be fading.

Kabul, Apr 21 (AP) A series of explosions across Afghanistan on Thursday killed at least 10 people and wounded scores more, according to police and hospital officials. PTI

