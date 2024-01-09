Beijing, Jan 9 (PTI) China on Tuesday sent a new astronomical satellite shaped like a lotus into space to observe mysterious transient phenomena in the universe that flicker like fireworks. ****

Imran Khan arrested in connection with attack on Pakistan Army headquarters on May 9

Islamabad: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday arrested in a case related to the attack on the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi on May 9 last year, soon after his release warrant was issued in the cipher case.

UN, US, UK say Bangladesh polls "not fair" as Asian, African and South American leaders laud Hasina's victory

Dhaka/United Nations: Even as India, Russia, China and several nations from Asia, Africa and South America greeted Sheikh Hasina for securing a historic fourth term as prime minister, the United Nations, the United States and the United Kingdom expressed their reservations terming the polls as "not free or fair."

PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu after election victory

Dhaka: Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after her party's landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary election.

Pak Navy says deployment of ships in Arabian Sea region not aimed at helping any country against Houthis

Karachi: Pakistan's decision to deploy warships in the Arabian Sea to maintain its maritime security in international waters and not to help a specific country against Yemen's Houthis militants, the Pakistan Navy has said.

