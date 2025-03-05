Dhaka, Mar 5 (PTI) Bangladesh interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has said that Dhaka had sent "formal letters" to India seeking deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's extradition but received "no official response" from New Delhi. ****

Beijing: China on Wednesday announced a 7.2 per cent increase of its national defence budget totalling to USD 249 billion this year amid its hectic efforts to modernise armed forces, including fast paced development of warships and new generation fighter jets. ****

**** China fixes 'challenging' five per cent GDP target for this year amid Trump tariff war

Beijing: China's parliament on Wednesday opened its annual session with the government setting a five per cent growth target for its economy struggling with slowdown amid escalating trade war with the US and stagnant domestic consumption. ****

**** Indian-origin nurse attacked by patient in Florida, could lose eyesight

Houston: A 67-year-old Indian-origin nurse was repeatedly punched in the face by a patient at a Florida hospital in a possible hate crime that could lead to her losing her eyesight, local media has reported. ****

**** Shehbaz Sharif thanks Trump for 'acknowledging' Pakistan's role in counter terrorism efforts

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked US President Donald Trump for “acknowledging and appreciating” Pakistan's role in counter terrorism efforts after the country arrested a leading terrorist. ****

