Melbourne, May 7 (PTI) Australia will lift a ban on its citizens returning from COVID-hit India from next Saturday and the first repatriation flight will land in the city of Darwin the same day, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday. By Natasha Chaku

FGN53 VIRUS-UK-INDIAN-LD VARIANT

UK health authorities elevate version of Indian COVID-19 variant as concerning

London: Health authorities in England on Friday elevated one subtype of the so-called Indian variant from under investigation to a Variant of Concern (VOC) following a rise in the number of cases in the UK and evidence of community transmission. By Aditi Khanna

FGN19 VIRUS-UN-INDIA

UN agencies delivered nearly 10,000 oxygen concentrators, 10 million medical masks to India

United Nations: Several United Nations agencies have delivered nearly 10,000 oxygen concentrators and about 10 million medical masks to India to support national and local governments to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the spokesman for the UN chief. By Yoshita Singh

FGN11 VIRUS-US-AID

COVID-19: Six US planes carrying medical supplies reached India in past few days

Washington: The US has so far sent six planes carrying emergency supplies to India, which is battling one of its worst public health crises. By Lalit K Jha

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)