Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): With the commencement of the Maha Kumbh on Monday, devotees from across India and around the world flocked to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to participate in the first Amrit Snan (sacred dip) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

Devotees, both Indian and foreign, immersed themselves in the sacred tradition, contributing to the world's largest spiritual gathering. The atmosphere around the Triveni Sangam was filled with devotion as foreign pilgrims joined in the spiritual energy of the Mela.

Foreign devotees from various parts of the world gathered to sing bhajans, blending into the devotional ambience. They sang 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' and 'Mahishasura Mardini Stotram,' adding their voices to the sacred chants of the gathering.

Among those present, a devotee from Milan, Italy, shared her connection to India and the Kumbh Mela. "I am very happy to be in India, as I love India. This is my sixth visit here, and I am thrilled to be part of the Kumbh Mela," she said.

Another devotee from Nepal expressed her joy as she participated in her first Amrit Snan.

A devotee from Germany, Thomas said, "I think it (Maha Kumbh) is very well organised. It's very big and people are so friendly. I wanted to feel the spiritual energy and to meet Indian people..."

Meanwhile, the Sadhus of the Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada also started their procession for the Amrit Snan.

According to the press release, Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara will be the first ones to take Amrit Snan.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India.

The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is the Poorna Kumbh, will take place till February 26, 2025. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

