Foreign Secretary meets with US Congressional delegation in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday met the US Congressional delegation, led by Chairman of the Armed Forces Committee Adam Smith, in New Delhi.

The delegation also included Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan and Congressman Austin Scott.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met US Congressional delegation led by Congressman @RepAdamSmith, Chairman of the Armed Forces Committee and consisting of Congresswoman @RepHoulahan and Congressman @AustinScott4GA," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Bagchi said the two sides had a fruitful discussion on all areas of bilateral cooperation.

"Had a fruitful discussion on all areas of bilateral cooperation, including opportunities for enhanced trade and investments, defence & security as well as regional and global issues of interest," he said.

This visit comes a few days after the Fourth India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

During the dialogue, the foreign and defence ministers of the two countries commended the significant and continuing progress in the India-US Major Defense Partnership.

On the trade front, the ministers underlined the importance of strengthening the commercial and economic pillar of the India-U.S. partnership to advance economic growth and deliver mutual prosperity for both countries.

They applauded the rebound in bilateral trade between the two countries over the last year, surpassing USD 113 billion in goods. (ANI)

