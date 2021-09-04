Taliban Issue 'Death Warrant' for Afghan Woman Divorcee Residing in India (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Washington, Sep 4 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has met US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins and discussed issues of mutual interest, including nonproliferation, civil nuclear and space cooperation.

The meeting took place on Friday, the concluding day of his three-day visit here.

During his stay in Washington, Shringla held meetings with top officials of the Biden administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Foreign Secretary @Harshvshringla met @UnderSecT Amb Bonnie Jenkins to discuss issues related to disarmament, non-proliferation, multilateral export control regimes, space cooperation," Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Jenkins expressed her pleasure of meeting with Shringla.

"We discussed issues of mutual interest, including nonproliferation, international security and civil nuclear cooperation," she said in a tweet.

