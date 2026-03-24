New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri interacted with the visiting delegation of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Infrastructure and Strategic Development of the Sri Lankan Parliament.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said on Monday that the talks focused on progress in ongoing projects aimed at deepening cooperation.

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In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri interacted with the visiting delegation of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Infrastructure and Strategic Development of Parliament of Sri Lanka, who are on a week-long study tour to India. Discussions covered progress in ongoing projects in energy, transport, ports and other sectors vital to further deepening connectivity and integration for stability, predictability and mutual prosperity."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2036134546761253236?s=20

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Earlier on Sunday, Sri Lankan Member of Parliament (MP), JC Alawathuwala, on Sunday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the official website of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, in terms of his career, MPJC Alawathuwala was the Chairman of Reedigama Pradeshiya Sabha from 1991 to 1993, Member of Provincial Council North Western Province (NWP) from 1993 to 1994, Member of Sri Lankan Parliament from 1994 to 2000, Member of Provincial Council NWP from 2004 to 2010, Opposition Leader of Provincial Council NWP from 2010 to 2015 and Member of Parliament from 2015 to 2020. Currently, he is serving as the MP of Sri Lanka.

India is Sri Lanka's closest neighbor and the relationship between the two countries is more than 2,500 years old, sharing a strong civilizational and historical connection. Sri Lanka has a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Security and Growth for all in the region (S.A.G.A.R) vision.

The bilateral relations are mature and diversified, encompassing all areas of contemporary relevance. The shared cultural and social heritage of the two countries and the extensive people-to-people interaction of their citizens provide the foundation to build a multifaceted partnership. (ANI)

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