US Under Secretary Allison Hooker meets Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi. (Photo: X/@MEAIndia)

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri hosted Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker and held talks on strengthening US-India strategic partnership.

The talks covered aspects including defence and security among other aspects.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India said, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri hosted Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker for consultations on strengthening the U.S.-India strategic partnership, including through defense, technology, and security cooperation that delivers concrete benefits for the American people."

Both sides focused on turning the vision outlined by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their February meeting into tangible outcomes. Hooker is on a five-day visit to India to strengthen strategic and economic cooperation.

According to the US embassy, Hooker conveyed the administration's intent to advance collaboration in sectors such as defence, energy, technology, space and supply chain resilience. It said, "The meeting was an opportunity to translate President Trump and Prime Minister Modi's vision from their February meeting into concrete progress that enhances US security, jobs, and competitiveness, while supporting India's long-term goals."

The Ministry of External Affairs said the talks, held under the foreign office consultations mechanism, allowed a wide-ranging review of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The agenda included trade, investment, defence ties, civil nuclear cooperation, critical minerals, emerging technologies and trusted supply chains, as well as the ongoing TRUST initiative.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments, reaffirming their shared support for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi's visit to Washington in February yielded a set of ambitious deliverables, with India committing to expand purchases of American oil, gas and military platforms, including F-35 fighter jets.

New Delhi and Washington also agreed to pursue a major trade agreement and set a target of USD 500 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030.

The US embassy added that the undersecretary stressed Washington's aim to deepen cooperation in "defense, energy, technology, space, and trusted supply chains and the value of US-India cooperation that fuels US innovation while supporting India's rise as a global technology leader." (ANI)

