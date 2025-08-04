Washington DC [US], August 4 (ANI): A former high-ranking Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official with deep ties to the regime, which is responsible for the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities, was found to be at the centre of a child abuse investigation in Arcadia, California, as per The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) reports.

In May 2025, Arcadia police arrested Xuan Guojun, 65, and his wife, Silvia Zhang, 38, for suspected child endangerment after their two-month-old baby was hospitalised with a traumatic head injury.

According to DCNF, security footage revealed a horrifying scene inside their USD 4 million mansion, showing their nanny, Li Chunmei, 56, allegedly abusing 21 children under their care, most of them toddlers. While Xuan and Zhang haven't yet been charged, their company, Mark Surrogacy Investments LLC, is under investigation for allegedly failing to disclose the use of surrogate mothers, raising ethical and legal alarms.

But the story turns even darker. DCNF found that Xuan spent over two decades embedded in the very apparatus enforcing Beijing's repressive ethnic policies. He served in both the Urumqi Municipal People's Congress and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) People's Congress, two key CCP bodies tied to mass internment, forced abortions, and systematic surveillance of Uyghur Muslims.

Human rights leaders aren't mincing words. "Their hands are fully stained with the blood of the Uyghur and other Turkic peoples," said Salih Hudayar, foreign minister of the East Turkistan Government-in-Exile, to DCNF. "Anyone who served in the XUAR Congress during this time is complicit in genocide."

From 1997 to 2012, Xuan reportedly introduced over 200 legislative proposals while serving in these congresses, rubber-stamping entities under full CCP control, DCNF confirms. These included laws underpinning China's genocide, such as forced sterilisation and repression of Uyghur language and culture.

Xuan also held leadership roles in CCP-linked influence operations in the US, including the United Front Work Department and a California-based group known for operating an unlicensed CCP-backed court system, DCNF reported in January 2025.

The FBI and DOJ are now working with local authorities, according to DCNF. But for many, the question remains: How did a man so deeply tied to one of the world's worst human rights atrocities quietly embed himself in American suburbia?

As investigations deepen, the Xuan case is emerging not just as a child abuse scandal but as a disturbing example of the CCP's expanding influence and impunity, right on US soil. (ANI)

