Tel Aviv [Israel], November 26 (ANI): Former Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon commemorated the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack, drawing a tragic connection to the recent incident of the murder of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates.

Taking to social media platform X on Tuesday, Gilon pointed out that Kogan's wife was the niece of Rabbi Gabi Holtzberg, who was killed during the 26/11 attacks on the Chabad House in Mumbai back in 2008.

Also Read | Tefi Pessoa Slams Ana de Armas After Actress' Kiss Photo With Cuban President's Stepson Manuel Anido Cuesta Sparks Outrage (Watch Viral TikTok Video).

"As we commemorate 16 years to the horrific Mumbai attacks, terror sends another sad reminder. The wife of Zvi Kogan, the Chabad Rabbi who was murdered in the UAE last week, is the niece of Rabbi Gabi Holtzberg, who was murdered in the 26/11 attack on Mumbai Chabad house," the former ambassador of Israel to India said.

https://x.com/NaorGilon/status/1861239175657169259

Also Read | When Is Amazon Cyber Monday Sale 2024? Dates, Website, Discounts Offers and Deals - Here's Everything You Need To Know.

Kogan, an outreach rabbi with the Chabad movement who worked in Abu Dhabi, was found dead in the UAE on Sunday. He had been reported missing since Thursday in the Arab nations. In addition to his outreach, the 28-year-old Kogan also ran a kosher grocery store. He is survived by his wife, who is a US national.

Notably, at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreigners, were killed and more than 300 injured in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and several union ministers also paid tributes to the martyred security personnel who bravely fought against terrorists.

"A grateful nation salutes its valiant security personnel who made ultimate sacrifice while protecting our people. It is also the day to reiterate that India remains firmly committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms," the X post by the President read.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that terrorism is a blot on the entire human civilisation, calling India a world leader in anti-terrorism initiatives.

"Terrorism is a blot on the entire human civilization. The Modi government's 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism has been appreciated by the entire world and today India has become a world leader in anti-terrorism initiatives," Amit Shah's post on X said.

Today is the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, a series of coordinated terror attacks at the Taj Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, and Metro Cinema by ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.

The ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to Mumbai via the sea route from Pakistan and carried out the attacks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)