Tefi Pessoa, a popular internet personality known for her fiery TikTok videos, has caused a stir with her latest viral post. In the video, she sharply criticises actress Ana de Armas over her widely circulated kissing photo with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. The image, which shows de Armas sharing a kiss with Cuesta in Madrid, has sparked outrage, especially in the context of Cuba’s ongoing crisis. Ana de Armas Photographed Kissing Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s Stepson; Check Out New Pics of the ‘Ballerina’ Actress With Manuel Anido Cuesta.

Tefi Pessoa on Ana de Armas’ Controversial Pic

Tefi Pessoa, who identifies as someone with deep ties to the Cuban community, begins her video by stating, “I’m not Cuban but I grew up in Miami,” emphasising her strong connection to Cuban people. She adds, “Nobody in their right f**king minds swims at the dead of night risking death, 90 miles, to a town where their Mayor may not have work, family, support community, because where they are living is so fucking great. I hate criticising women, especially Latin women.” She then delves into the controversial photo, saying, “Ana de Armas, in Madrid, kissing that man, the stepson of a dictator, is a slap in the face of the community that supports her, not even the Latin community, but her Cuban community.” Pessoa further criticises the actress for her actions, especially considering the dire situation in Cuba, where citizens are facing extreme hardship. Power Outage in Cuba: Country's Electrical Grid Goes Offline After One of the Island's Major Power Plant Fails.

Tefi Pessoa’s TikTok Video on Ana de Armas

Tefi Pessoa calls out Ana de Armas for dating the stepson of Cuba’s President: “Ana de Armas, in Madrid, kissing that man, the stepson of a dictator, is a slap in the face of the community that supports her, not even the Latin community, but her Cuban community.” pic.twitter.com/XM3KFXeiLu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 25, 2024

Tefi Pessoa also points out the hypocrisy in Ana de Armas’ actions, stating that many Cuban people are expressing their frustration online, sharing their personal experiences of the crisis, while de Armas’ photo seems to ignore their struggles. She says, “Cuba is in crisis, but that’s not the only thing that’s insane to me, what’s more insane to me is seeing Cuban people in comments sections sharing their lived experience.” She further highlighted about Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stating, “Cuban people are in crisis and that man’s stepfather does not give a f**k about his countrymen. Cuban people are starving in streets.”

Ana de Armas & Manuel Anido Cuesta’s Pics

Buenos días #Cuba, Ana de Armas una de las actrices más internacionales fue captada besándose con el hijastro y asesor de Díaz-Canel, Manuel Anido Cuesta en una calle de Madrid. La revista @hola confirmó el romance… no se puede ser más indiferente con el dolor de tu pueblo. pic.twitter.com/xVddgoxIIE — Mag Jorge Castro🇨🇺 (@mjorgec1994) November 20, 2024

The Viral Kissing Photo of Ana de Armas & Manuel Anido Cuesta

Cuban actress Ana de Armas, nominated for an Oscar for her role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde (2023), is in a relationship with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuba's dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel. A kiss captured by the Spanish magazine Hola as they left a restaurant in Madrid… pic.twitter.com/HDMVHjMhYc — Miguel Cossio (@cossiom) November 20, 2024

Tefi Pessoa goes on to say how this particular video could be taken down within seconds. She also stresses that the people of Cuba are in desperate need of support and that the money from tourism rarely reaches those in need, stating, “None of us will visit Cuba on vacation, coz you know why, because none of that money is ever seen by the people who needed the most, the Cuban people. She then says how Cuban and Latin people are criticising ‘one of their own, Ana de Armas’. For those unfamiliar with de Armas’ background, Clayton J Martin’s book, ‘Unveiling Ana de Armas: The Life and Career of a Star’, chronicles the actress’ journey from her early days in Cuba and Spanish cinema to her rise to international stardom in Hollywood.

